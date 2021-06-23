Valhalla Boatworks V-46 – 2021 Sportfish Roundup

The V-46 (46’ 7” LOA, 13’ 4” beam) is Valhalla Boatworks’ flagship model designed to meet the expectations of recreational and tournament anglers while adding luxury features typically found aboard larger yachts. Inshore sailfishermen will like the coaming for lining up spare and pitch rods as well as three available livewells served by sea chest systems that pump water to keep a variety of baits lively and ready. Additional setups can accommodate on-deck bait wells as needed. A variety of seating arrangements keeps crew and anglers dry and comfortable for offshore jaunts, and the 24-degree deep-V stepped running surface is designed for bluewater duty. There’s ample room for a sizeable cabin forward of the console that also provides a stand-up mechanical space inside the helm to keep machinery dry and readily accessible. Quad Mercury or Yamahas produce speeds to 70 mph and its near 700-gallon fuel capacity enhances long range and mobility. valhallaboatworks.com.