Braven Environmental Supplies CPChem with Pyrolysis-Derived Feedstock
Braven Environmental has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) with pyrolysis-derived feedstock. Braven’s proprietary pyrolysis process, which has undergone more than 10 years of testing and development, efficiently breaks down mixed, difficult-to-recycle waste plastics into a substance called Braven PyChem, explained the company. This output can be used to manufacture new plastics and help to achieve the goals of a circular economy.www.plasticstoday.com