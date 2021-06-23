Braven Environmental Supplies CPChem with Pyrolysis-Derived Feedstock

SABIC's solutions, extensive infrastructure, and wide application scope have ensured its continued growth in the market. LONDON, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for sustainability and the circular economy of used plastics and resource recovery, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SABIC with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award. SABIC's TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio and services provide customers with highly sustainable solutions and, at the same time, supports efforts to close the loop and prevent valuable used plastic from becoming waste. SABIC weaves the economic, environmental, and social dimensions of sustainability into its technology, operations, and collaborations across the value chain. In addition, the company has established a network of cutting-edge innovation hubs, where expert teams develop new patents and certifications to provide smarter product design and functionality.