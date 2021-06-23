Cancel
Environment

Braven Environmental Supplies CPChem with Pyrolysis-Derived Feedstock

By Clare Goldsberry
plasticstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraven Environmental has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) with pyrolysis-derived feedstock. Braven’s proprietary pyrolysis process, which has undergone more than 10 years of testing and development, efficiently breaks down mixed, difficult-to-recycle waste plastics into a substance called Braven PyChem, explained the company. This output can be used to manufacture new plastics and help to achieve the goals of a circular economy.

