The most widely used desktop browser is Google Chrome, and it has been for a while, followed by Microsoft Edge. But there are plenty of third-party options for you to check out, one of which is Opera. Opera used to be arguably one of the worst options in terms of speed and features compared to its competition, but since it was rebased to the Chromium engine just like other browsers, it got a lot better. And it keeps being constantly updated with new features. A new update to Opera 77, the latest major version of the browser, adds several new features, including popout video conferencing and what Opera calls “pinboards.”