Seneca Falls, NY

FLX WEEKLY: Janelle Bradshaw & FLXMusic247.com (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
Seneca Falls resident Janelle Bradshaw recently launched a new website at FLXMusix247.com which connects local live music lovers with gigs and shows happening throughout the Finger Lakes region. Join Sydney Radka, Jim Sinicropi and Janelle in-studio on Wednesday morning to talk all about it and to preview the upcoming summer weekend.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

