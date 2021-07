Episode 9 of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — is here. Matt Karoly and Jake Gordon discuss what has been an eventful and truly memorable offseason with Dave Choate, who has been the Editor-in-Chief at The Falcoholic since the site’s inception in 2006. The trio discussed various topics ranging from their expectations for the Falcons, Matt Gono’s injury, bold predictions, and favorite camp sleepers. The group also discusses whether the offseason is a rebuild or a reload, comparisons to the 2007 offseason, most concerning areas on the roster, and their 2021 draft crush. As always, you can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, and the link is also available below. Make sure to like and subscribe!