Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Blade Fishing Report: Fish adapt to mayfly food source

By Matt Markey
Toledo Blade
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best angling information from area experts. ■ Modified approach: When billions of mayflies hatch from lake bottoms across the Great Lakes region, they change the environment that anglers are working in by altering the food pyramid. Walleye that had been feeding almost exclusively on forage fish for the past several months are now opportunistic feeders that take advantage of this plentiful and easy-to-utilize food source. A report from the National Science Foundation detailed how the mayfly hatch on Lake Erie alone adds about 12 trillion calories to the food web, nurturing waterfowl, birds, and those opportunistic walleye. The Michigan DNR advises anglers to consider that walleye in many of the state's lakes are less bottom-oriented during this time of plenty and will move up in the water column to feed. They recommend that fishermen focus more on the region five to 15 feet off the bottom and work baits in that zone, instead of on the bottom.

www.toledoblade.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Fishing Boats#Forage Fish#Great Lakes Basin#Blade Fishing Report#Hawg Hanger Charters#Angler S Supplies#Irish#Division Of Wildlife#Ohiodnr Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
AnimalsField & Stream

How to Catch Monster Pike from Small Waters

Like me, you may have a handful of local waters known for pumping out small hammer-handle pike, but quite often there is a trophy fish swimming among the smaller specimens. You just have to be willing to sacrifice lots of hits to connect with any gators swimming in your favorite fishing hole. But seeing a 40-plus-inch northern pike shaking its head at the end of my line makes it all worthwhile.
HobbiesHornell Evening Tribune

In the outdoors: Trout fishing on the river

The river was laid out flat below the riffle like a pool table, smooth, clear, and dark. Bank brush, thick alder and willow line the banks, protecting the water and from long, easy casts. No hint of a current there, and eddy-free. But great for floating a fly. And that's...
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is fair to good. The water temperature at the dam in the morning has been running about 81 degrees. As the day wears on if and the sun comes out it has been warming up, especially in the shallows and back waters of the creeks. The water at this time is clear and the level is 201 feet. The City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 20.83 CFS and 350 CFS water is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 17, 2021 for southwest Iowa:. Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Target the jetties and rocky shorelines for channel catfishing. Bluegill — Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5 inch bluegill. Black Crappie — Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Hobbiesdayton.com

Grab your poles and bait: Ohioans to fish for free this weekend

This weekend Ohioans can fish for free in any of the state’s public waters, including the Ohio River and Lake Erie. The free fishing weekend is on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the only weekend Ohioans 16 and older do not need to have a fishing license to fish. “All Ohioans...
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Fishing report: Anglers chasing salmonfly hatch

BILLINGS — Salmonflies are appearing and anglers are excited for this annual opportunity. The big bug is present on rivers such as the Big Hole, Bitterroot and Blackfoot. On Saturday and Sunday free public fishing for all is offered in honor of Father’s Day. Check the current fishing regulations for details.
Lifestylesandiegofishreports.com

Offshore Fish Report for 6-19-2021

Update 5:00pm Sea Watch has 10 Bluefin with the largest weighing in at 100 pounds for their Full Day trip. Update 10:57 - The Aztec has 26 bluefin and 7 yellowtail on the boat for the first day of their Two Day trip. El Gato Dos called in with 6...
Hobbiesrealtree.com

Bowfishing: 12 Fish Species to Target

Bowfishing is a lot like bowhunting. Except that you get to shoot a whole lot more. And it's warm. And you can talk to your buddies. And you don't have to worry about the wind. And you get to reel in a bunch of big fish. It's an inexpensive sport...
bleedingcool.com

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Shows Off Multiple New Levels

Dovetail Games released a new trailer this week for Bassmaster Fishing 2022, showing off several new levels that will be in the game. All eight levels are from real-world locations and are being designed to give you a feeling of being in the real conditions as you cast your line for native fish to each area. If you'd like to get in on it early before the game releases, the developers are now accepting closed alpha sign-ups for anglers who look to help test out the game. You can read more about the locations below and check out the latest trailer.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: Is Your Fish Safe to Eat?

Mercury is a potent neurotoxin, particularly harmful to young children and developing fetuses. Mercury is commonly present in fish, but in wildly different concentrations based on the life history of the species. What local fish species are safe to eat and at what amounts?. Humboldt Baykeeper is there to help....
Hobbiesfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fish Pier at Deer Island

Recreational saltwater anglers value access to high quality fishing locations along our coastline. Access can mean a boat ramp, sandy beach, rocky jetty, fishing pier, and even artificial reefs. In keeping with the mission of continuing to provide and protect that access, DMF, along with the Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access (FBA) have constructed a brand-new fishing pier in Boston Harbor. The Deer Island Pier is open and ready for anglers of all skill levels to enjoy the phenomenal sights and target a variety of species, including striped bass, mackerel, and winter flounder. You can check out the new promotional Deer Island Pier video here!
Hobbieslakepowelllife.com

Fishing Report: Lake Powell Dropping Again

Lake Powell is dropping. Inflowing water today is 10,000 Acre Feet less than outflow. The parched Southwest really needs Monsoon rain to fall this summer. Be careful when traveling on the lake. Stay in the middle of the main channel to ensure a safe trip. Stripers are still hitting bait...
LifestyleWilliston Daily Herald

Muskie Minute: Lakes Country Fish Turning On

Stable weather and water temps have the muskies very active and transitioning into their late spring patterns. The bite out on local lakes following the cold front a week ago has been phenomenal. This provided us with multiple fish most days and six muskies this past Friday. Casting and trolling have both been productive, but casting has been yielding the larger fish.
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

Stocking: The next stocking of 1,000 pounds of catfish is this week! We will stock a total of 10,000 pounds this season. For an updated stocking schedule, click HERE. What's the catch? Bass were hitting on plastics and Kastmasters this weekend. Half Moon Cove and Siesta Cove were the top producing locations. Bluegill were biting on nightcrawlers from the campground shoreline on Saturday. The catfish bite was strongest first thing in the morning and after sunset. Boats were reeling in limits near the buoy line and Shadow Cove. Please remember a full size lantern is required after 8:00 p.m. Not having any luck fishing from shore? The T-dock is perfect for casting into a variety of depths and all species of fish are regularly caught there.
Hobbiessgbonline.com

RBFF Report: Fishing Participation Booming

According to a recent study conducted by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) in partnership with the Outdoor Foundation, recreational fishing continues to surge, reaching new and diverse audiences. In particular, a surge in female, youth, Black and Hispanic participation has seen the activity swell to its highest level in 14 years.
HobbiesGlobe Gazette

Jensen: Fish with the people, not the fish

I’ve had conversations recently with people who like to fish but are a bit or a lot frustrated and disappointed. Some of these are anglers who, in years past, took annual fishing trips to Canada. Due to the border closure, they are unable to go now and they don’t know when they’ll be able to go again.
HobbiesGainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Celebration of life for Bass Fishing Hall of Famer

One of fishing’s best loved and most important pioneers has passed away. Enshrined in the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, Ocala’s Glenn Lau was an incomparable legend of early bass research — a videographer/cinematographer and lifelong outdoorsman. When interest in bass fishing exploded in the 1970s, Lau did more to...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Go on a Fishing Fling at New York's Finger Lakes

Select lakes in the region offer both cold- and warm-water fisheries, especially at these hot spots. Note: This article was featured in the East edition of May’s Game & Fish Magazine. Subscribe Now. New York’s Finger Lakes are a gem in any season, but late spring is an exceptionally good...