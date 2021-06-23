Cancel
Family Relationships

Lying Mothers – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-23-21)

By Fish
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 10 days ago
We had a very special Rando Texto today because it involved the author of the Rando Texto calling in to the show to share her story. She recently had a getaway planned with her husband for their anniversary and had her mom all lined up to look after the kids. Well, it turns out that mom lied and decided to flake out on looking after the kids last minute. And it also turns out that the mom is kinda a chronic liar. We try to help her out and we think we solved her problem. Also on the show, Steve talks all about runny noses and daycare for his Daddy Tips, we heard advice you'd give to your parents on how they should have raised you for today's #TQOTD, and Christine is really really bad at math. All of that and much more on today's show!

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon!

