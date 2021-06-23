Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Supreme Court rejects public trust doctrine challenge on Raccoon River water quality

By Neil D. Hamilton
Storm Lake Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a closely decided 4-3 split ruling the Iowa Supreme Court rejected a case filed by Iowa Citizens for Community Action and Food and Water Watch alleging the state of Iowa failed to protect the interests of the public in the Raccoon River. The case involved an appeal from the district court rejection of the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The majority ruled the district court’s decision should be reversed and the case dismissed, concluding the plaintiffs do not have standing to bring the suit and their effort to use the public trust doctrine to establish the duty of state officials is a “nonjusticiable political question.” The majority’s ruling and analysis generated three separate dissenting opinions, all agreeing the case should move forward, in large part because the state had conceded the plaintiffs had standing and the merits of the public trust doctrine were not in question.

www.stormlake.com
