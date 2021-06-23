Rapid progression in cardiovascular disease risk factors can reveal high-risk individuals

John D. Omura, MD; Kathleen B. Watson, PhD; Fleetwood Loustalot, PhD; Janet E. Fulton, PhD; Susan A. Carlson, PhD. Primary care providers (PCPs) are uniquely positioned to promote physical activity for cardiovascular health. We sought to determine the types of physical activity that PCPs most often recommend to patients at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and how these recommendations vary by PCPs' physical activity counseling practices. We examined the types of physical activity (walking, supervised exercise sessions, or other) PCPs most often suggested for CVD prevention among respondents to the 2018 DocStyles survey (N = 1,088). Most PCPs (80.0%) suggested walking to their patients at risk for CVD; however, PCPs who infrequently discussed physical activity with their patients at risk for CVD suggested walking less often than those who more frequently discussed physical activity. Walking is an easy and low-cost form of physical activity, and opportunities exist for certain PCPs to promote walking as part of their physical activity counseling practices for CVD prevention.