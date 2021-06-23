Huckins 44 – 2021 Sportfish Roundup

The Huckins 44 Sportfisherman (44’ 10” LOA, 13’ 9” beam) with its low-profile flybridge gives the operator outstanding visibility looking ahead for tailing fish, watching a spread of baits swimming in the wake, and keeping up with the action in the cockpit. The starboard-side helm includes a bank of navigation equipment and engine instrumentation, and a half-tower provides all-weather protection. A tuna tower with a second station can be added for more versatility for serious bluewater anglers. Huckins builds to suit but amenities start with a pair of helm seats, observation mezzanine seating, a transom fish box, and tackle drawers. According to the builder, the boat is quick to plane with a pair of 480-hp Cummins QSB 6.7 diesels and runs to 35 knots with a modest 3.5-degree angle without the need of trim tabs. Huckins’ reputation began in 1928 and the 44 Sportfisherman validates the company’s mantra: “One at a time, one of a kind.” huckinsyacht.com.