Bertram 50 Open Sportfish – 2021 Sportfish Roundup

The Pipewelder’s tuna tower-equipped Bertram 50 Open Sportfish joins its sistership, the 50 Express, with familiar Bertram style and performance. Powered with twin 1,150-hp C-18 Caterpillars, the 50 Open (51’ 6” LOA, 17’ 5” beam) tops out at 35.7 knots and delivers a 362-mile range at 29.3 knots from its 1,236-gallon fuel capacity according to the Tampa, Florida, builder. MAN 1550 CRMs are an option that deliver speeds of more than 40 knots. The two-stateroom layout includes gloss- or matte-finished joinery, ensuite heads, and a spacious galley below, plus a comfortable air-conditioned command deck with a centerline helm, a Garmin electronics package, pedestal and lounge seating. The 178-square-foot cockpit includes Pipewelder triple spreader outriggers, remote engine controls on the mezzanine level, refrigeration, tackle stowage, fish and livewells, and engine room access. bertram.com.