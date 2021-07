My friends and I have been reimaging education and solving all of the world’s problems for decades. No, really. In 1999, my husband LeRon and I invited about three dozen or so people from our various circles to break bread in our “new-to-us” home as a housewarming gift to ourselves. We continued that tradition every other month up until COVID-19 shut the world down in 2020. This bimonthly event was called Mind Blazn. In essence, this quasi-potluck, game night, B.Y.O.B., structured group discussion was a think tank with some of the most brilliant, creative, eclectic minds and unusual suspects in the city of Little Rock.