This Stately Watkins Glen Home Has the Most Spectacular Views [GALLERY]

Summer is here (finally) and the 4th of July is about a week away. Hopefully you have a nice three day or more weekend coming up. So, what are your plans?. I will be rockin' on The Whale for a part of it, but when I'm not on the air, I'm going to be at my campground, barbecuing up some meat on the wood pellet grill with a new flavor of pellets that I've never tried before, and then watching some awesome fireworks with my camp friends and a beer or two (at least.)