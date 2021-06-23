Albemarle 30 Express – 2021 Sportfish Roundup

The new 30 Express (33’ 6” LOA, 10’ 6” beam) offers the ultimate in ocean fishing prowess in a sleek compact package featuring a step sheer and Carolina style from its bow to stern. True to its Carolina heritage that spans 43 years, the 30 Express has a deep-V solid fiberglass hull has a 24-degree transom deadrise and is designed to make offshore runs in comfort and safety. Offered with twin or triple 300-hp Yamaha outboards mounted on a custom Armstrong bracket and matched to Yamaha’s silky smooth Helm Master EX electronic steering, the 30 Express is outfitted with a 64-square-foot cockpit, which includes a transom livewell, a pair of macerated draining fish wells beneath its nonskid deck, a transom door, a tackle center, and mezzanine seating. The helm has forward-facing seating for three, excellent visibility, and a rigid acrylic enclosure. A standard anchor and windlass system with a thru-stem roller, a full galley, and overnight accommodations are among a long list of standard items. albemarleboats.com.