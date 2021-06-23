Demand for Home Products Will Endure as Consumers Routines Evolve, Reports NPD

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 100 Women Leaders In Consumer Products Of 2021. Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 100 Women Leaders in Consumer Products of 2021. The women selected for this year’s award list represent some of the most ubiquitous and beloved brands worldwide. Through their deep industry expertise, they have facilitated exponential growth, strategic rebrands, new product launches, and corporate partnerships to ensure that their organizations are able to consistently produce high-quality products and get them into the hands of the consumers that need them. Whether they launched their companies as entrepreneurs, or gradually worked their way up the ranks of their current employers, they have proven their dedication to their companies’ products and to facilitating the best possible consumer experience.