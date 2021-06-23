Sodus man charged after months-long investigation into January crash

Deputies report the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a crash that happened in January.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Benjamin, 43, of Sodus was involved in a crash where he was the only person involved.

Investigation determined that he was driving while intoxicated- and had a BAC 0.14%.

He was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC over the legal limit, moving from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and unreasonable speed with a special hazard.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

