Garlington 71 SF – 2021 Sportfish Roundup

Following the success of the renown Garlington 61, the new 71 SF (71’ LOA, 20’ beam) offers a similar profile with identical deck house and flybridge proportions along with subtle improvements throughout the boat. Composite construction highlights include infused and vacuum-bagged resins and laminates of Kevlar, carbon fiber, Core-Cell, and fiberglass. Awlcraft paints and faux treatments provide choices of finishes throughout the boat. Fuel capacity is 3,000 gallons and engine choices from MAN, Caterpillar, and MTU offer cruise speeds of 34 to 38 knots and top speeds of 39 to 47 knots depending upon the owner’s selection. Two 24 kW generators are standard. The flybridge features a centerline helm station with an L-shape lounge forward on the port side and a second lounge area to starboard, a 230-square-foot cockpit, and a three or four stateroom layout with three heads. garlingtonyachts.com.