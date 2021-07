What is a better selling prospect, the extension cords trailing out the window or the alligator head and raw meat on the kitchen counter? Don't ever do this. Real estate is a sellers' market right now, but if you want to slow down the process of getting the place sold, try using pictures of your house looking like this in the listing. That being said, if you are looking for a place up north in Michigan, you could pick up this mobile home for a pretty good price. The thing is, you literally have to pick it up. This three bedroom, two bath home can be yours for $20,000 if you can move it from its current address in Buckley, Michigan.