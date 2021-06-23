Swords of Legends Online Launching July 9

The Crash Drive series of open-world stunt-driving games dates back more than a decade, with the most recent entry Crash Drive 2 gracing mobile and PC platforms for several years now with a Nintendo Switch version arriving early last year. And it’s not hard to see why the game has been so successful: It’s crazy amounts of fun. You’re plopped into large open-world maps and automatically connected with a lobby of other players online in the same map. Once you’re there you’re free to do pretty much whatever you want. You can roam around solo and try to complete various challenges or discover secrets, or you can partake in the numerous types of competitive events that crop up every few minutes.