Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Swords of Legends Online Launching July 9

mmorpg.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameforge has finally announced the release date for their upcoming MMORPG. You can get your hands on Swords of Legends Online on July 9. Here are more details. The team provided a quick release date announcement trailer, which you can view above. In just a few weeks on July 9, SOLO will officially launch on the official Gameforge client, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Pricing will revolve around three available editions at $39.99 USD (€39.99), $59.99 USD (€59.99), and $99.99 USD (€99.99).

www.mmorpg.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths And Legends#Swords Of Legends#Europe#Latin America#Movies#Mmo#Chinese#Spearmaster#Pvp#Ancestral Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNintendo Insider

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Overview Trailer Takes To The Skies

Nintendo has shared an overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which is out exclusively for Nintendo Switch next month. With the chance to discover the origins of the Master Sword in what is the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda series, you will join Link as he sets out to save his childhood friend Zelda who must also confront her own destiny.
Video GamesSiliconera

Players Can Fight Tough Foes in Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword Event

A new combat event titled “Legend of the Vagabond Sword” went live in Genshin Impact, allowing players to challenge three world bosses in a special domain. The event will last from June 25 to July 8, 2021, with a total of 7 challenges that will unlock every day. This event was first teased on the interactive preview site for Version 1.6. Players can obtain 60 Primogems the first time they clear the challenge, as well as a special name-card.
Recipesvgchartz.com

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Launches in the West on July 8 - News

Publisher Boltrend Games and developer Koei Tecmo announced the free-to-play adventure RPG, Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle, will launch for iOS and Android worldwide on July 8. Here is an overview of the game:. The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Will Have “Various Quality of Life Enhancements”

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is looking like a very basic remaster so far, to the extent that it almost shouldn’t be called a remaster. It’s adding a new regular control scheme, along with improvements to performance and to the motion controls, but Nintendo has been pretty tightlipped about what sort of other improvements players can expect. Is that because there are no other improvements?
Video GamesGematsu

Legend of Mana remaster – pre-launch gameplay

Several outlets have gone up with pre-launch previews of the Legend of Mana remaster, and both and Famitsu and Gamersyde have published lengthy gameplay videos of the PlayStation 4 version. Written previews are also available at 4Gamer.net and Dengeki Online in Japanese. The embargo for reviews has also lifted. Reviews...
Video GamesSiliconera

Get a Bird’s-eye View of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD detailing the game experience for new and returning players. The new overview trailer appeared on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel and details the game’s premise and narrative. It also showed some of the changes made to adapt the game’s mechanics to its new home on the Nintendo Switch.
EntertainmentSiliconera

Upcoming Sword Art Online Concert Gets a Global Broadcast

The next Sword Art Online concert can be enjoyed by fans worldwide, thanks to a global livestream option. Run by international streaming partners, the Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021 event will allow fans outside Japan to catch the performance. The announcement came via the official SAO website and social media channels [Thanks, ANN!]
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Crash Drive 3’ Launching on ALL the Platforms July 8th with Full Cross-Platform Online Play

The Crash Drive series of open-world stunt-driving games dates back more than a decade, with the most recent entry Crash Drive 2 gracing mobile and PC platforms for several years now with a Nintendo Switch version arriving early last year. And it’s not hard to see why the game has been so successful: It’s crazy amounts of fun. You’re plopped into large open-world maps and automatically connected with a lobby of other players online in the same map. Once you’re there you’re free to do pretty much whatever you want. You can roam around solo and try to complete various challenges or discover secrets, or you can partake in the numerous types of competitive events that crop up every few minutes.
Video GamesCollider

'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD' Trailer Analysis: What’s Old and New in the Nintendo Switch Remake?

With less than a month before The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD hits the Nintendo Switch on July 16th, we are all pretty excited to get our hands on a game a lot of us didn’t have the opportunity to play on the Wii. Nintendo released a new trailer that both presents Skyward Sword and explains some of the changes coming to the Switch remake to keep our hype alive. But if you still don’t know if Skyward Sword is a suitable game for you, we’ve put together a handy trailer breakdown that explains what’s old and what’s new in the HD remake.
Recipeszeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: Skyward Sword HD, Legends Cookbook, and more

How’s it going, Zelda fans? Amanda VanHiel is keeping you up to date with all the latest news!. In the latest roundup, Nintendo Store in Tokyo is now selling statues of Link, Mario, Isabelle, and Inkling, with the Link statue retailing for ¥7,150 (roughly $62.00). It’s also unclear if the statues will be offered for sale outside of Japan. Nintendo also recently released a brand new overview trailer of Skyward Sword HD featuring four minutes of gameplay as well as showing various elements such as storyline, characters, enemies, and graphics. Last but not least, a sequel to The Legends Cookbook is currently in the works. The new addition will feature recipes that didn’t make it into the original cookbook, cooking tips, and more.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Weapon Tier List July 2021

R-99 The best weapons still remain the same, besides the Spitfire which we'll explain its drop below. It's still about the close-quarter spray for winning matches, and that hasn't changed for a while. A Tier. EVA-8 Spitfire. Prowler. Flatline. Peacekeeper. Mastiff. Sentinel. Triple Take. Volt. Wingman. Bocek Bow. Longbow. The...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Magic: Legends is shutting down before it launches, and that sucks

Magic: Legends, the Diablo-reminiscent take on Magic: The Gathering, is shutting down on October 31st, 2021. We’re in the age of digital games and online games, so seeing something gone forever isn’t unusual, but this time around, the game hasn’t actually come out yet. OK, so that’s a bit of...