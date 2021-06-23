Swords of Legends Online Launching July 9
Gameforge has finally announced the release date for their upcoming MMORPG. You can get your hands on Swords of Legends Online on July 9. Here are more details. The team provided a quick release date announcement trailer, which you can view above. In just a few weeks on July 9, SOLO will officially launch on the official Gameforge client, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Pricing will revolve around three available editions at $39.99 USD (€39.99), $59.99 USD (€59.99), and $99.99 USD (€99.99).www.mmorpg.com