Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Police: Geneva man facing felony charge after violating court order during domestic incident

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WE3g_0aczqhFd00

The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following an investigation into a domestic incident.

On Tuesday a little before 10 a.m. police arrested Harry Hernandez-Caez, 35, of Geneva for aggravated family offense- a Class E felony.

It’s alleged that he committed fourth-degree criminal mischief during the incident, but because of a previous conviction- the new charge was elevated to aggravated family offense.

Specifically, police said Hernandez-Caez caused damage to a television belonging to another person, who also had an active restraining order in place.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
iPad
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Sodus, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Five hospitalized after crash on Route 104 in Sodus

Deputies say they responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Route 104 and State Street in the town of Sodus around 3:07 p.m. on Friday. Altogether five people were hospitalized after the crash, which was caused by 80-year-old Dorothy Pigott, 80, of Virginia failing to yield the right of way while attempting to enter Route 104.