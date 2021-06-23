Police: Geneva man facing felony charge after violating court order during domestic incident

The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following an investigation into a domestic incident.

On Tuesday a little before 10 a.m. police arrested Harry Hernandez-Caez, 35, of Geneva for aggravated family offense- a Class E felony.

It’s alleged that he committed fourth-degree criminal mischief during the incident, but because of a previous conviction- the new charge was elevated to aggravated family offense.

Specifically, police said Hernandez-Caez caused damage to a television belonging to another person, who also had an active restraining order in place.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

