Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gary Allen: Killer jailed for murdering two women 21 years apart

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn "extremely dangerous" killer who murdered two women 21 years apart has been jailed for at least 37 years. Gary Allen, 47, strangled Samantha Class, 29, in Hull in 1997 and Alena Grlakova, 38, in Rotherham in 2018. He was tried and cleared of Ms Class's murder in 2000 but...

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Bates
Person
Gary Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sex Workers#Humberside Police#Hull#Sheffield Crown Court#Bbc Yorkshire#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Three-year-old already dead before murder-accused mother phoned 999, court hears

A three-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her “uncaring” mother and her boyfriend was “dead before the (999) call was made”, a court has heard.Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, on 9 August last year.The youngster, described in court as a "happy child", died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.Later medical examinations showed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court heard.Ms Priest, 22, and 21-year-old Callum Redfern, who prosecutors have alleged was in a "close sexual relationship"...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Chauvin jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murder of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer could be paroled after about 15 years. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The punishment handed out on Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good...
Public SafetyBBC

Catalin Rizea: Brothers jailed for Barnsley murder

Two brothers found guilty of beating a man to death have been jailed for life. Catalin Rizea, 43, died in hospital two days after he was found severely injured at a house in Barnsley on 12 October, 2020. His brother, Alexandru, who had also been attacked at the property, managed...
Public SafetyBBC

Katie Simpson murder accused Jonathan Cresswell granted bail

A man accused of murdering a 21-year-old show jumper from County Armagh has been granted bail by the High Court. Jonathan Cresswell, 33, of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, is accused murdering Katie Simpson following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020. She died in Altnagelvin Hospital in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

‘You Stabbed Me’: Watch 11-Year-Old Son of Accused Killer Bravely Answer Questions of Father at Trial Over Murders of Mom and Sister

The bizarre trial of Ronnie Oneal III, who is representing himself against charges that he murdered his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and their disabled 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal in 2018, took an emotional turn on Wednesday as Oneal questioned one of the prosecution’s top witnesses: his own 11-year-old son. Oneal’s son allegedly witnessed the murders, surviving the attack despite sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries of his own.
WorldBBC

Havant murder: Pair jailed for aiding killer after BBQ stabbing

Two people have been jailed for assisting a murderer after he stabbed his friend at a barbecue. Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, at a house in Havant, Hampshire, in May 2020. The killer went to his sister's house where his bloodstained clothes were washed and the knife was...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

French Man Gets 30 Years Jail For 2002 Murder, Rape

A French court on Monday sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman almost two decades ago, in a case that has long gripped and shocked the country. An appeals court in Douai in northern France confirmed the earlier 30 year...
WorldThe Guardian

Frenchwoman guilty of murdering stepfather after years of abuse

A French woman who killed her stepfather, who raped her at the age of 12 and later became her husband, has been convicted of premeditated murder but spared any more time in prison. Valérie Bacot was subject to more than 20 years of violence at the hands of Daniel Polette,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Carol Morgan murder: Two arrested in 40-year-old cold case probe

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman near Leighton Buzzard almost 40 years ago.The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan’s Store in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on 13 August 1981.Detectives investigating her death have arrested a 70-year-old man and 72-year-old woman both suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.The pair, from Brighton, remain in police custody for questioning.Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While no-one has ever been charged in connection with Carol’s death, we remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice and finding out the truth for her family.“I want people to know that no murder investigation is ever closed. Our cold Case unit reviews every unsolved murder and works tirelessly to explore all investigative opportunities which are available.“That includes new evidence from witnesses or people with information – it’s never too late to share something which could help this investigation. “Any details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could be vital.”Anyone with information about the death of Carol Morgan is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Two Teens Charged in the Murder of 17-Year-Old Brooklyn Student

Two Brooklyn teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting 17-year-old Devonte Lewis in an ambush outside Midwood charter school in April. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the charges on Thursday, saying the city would not accept cold-blooded violence on the streets of Brooklyn, and would...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Hermanville, MSNew Haven Register

Two women, teen charged in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old Mississippi girl is accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy, and two of her adult relatives are accused of failing to stop her. D’Tavious Dorsey was killed in Hermanville on May 25, apparently after a dispute over a basketball game, news outlets reported. Claiborne...