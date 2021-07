Sound the alarms — Arby's has chicken nuggets! That's right, the sliced beef sandwich makers have expanded their menu yet again to include all-white meat Premium Chicken Nuggets (via Chewboom), which are sure to become a new favorite. These bite-sized morsels strongly resemble un-sauced, boneless wings and are sure to align with Arby's trademark for simple, yet delicious flavors. The breading is lightly seasoned and an order comes with nine bites and the choice of a dipping sauce. It should be noted that these nuggets are not the same as Arby's already-on-the-menu chicken tenders in three- to five-piece quantities (via Arby's).