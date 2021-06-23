Smethport Man Jailed For Child Endangerment

A Smethport man is in jail and facing child endangerment charges following an overdose earlier this month. According to reports, Smethport Police arrived at the home of 42 year old Steve Dunkle for a cardiac arrest on June 9th. After arrival they found Dunkle to be in cardiac arrest with a blue tint to his body. When EMS arrived Dunkle was given a dose of Narcan which revived him. He then told EMS that he thought he had used a drug that may have been laced with fentanyl.