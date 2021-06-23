Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smethport, PA

Smethport Man Jailed For Child Endangerment

By Kim Bonham
wesb.com
 10 days ago

A Smethport man is in jail and facing child endangerment charges following an overdose earlier this month. According to reports, Smethport Police arrived at the home of 42 year old Steve Dunkle for a cardiac arrest on June 9th. After arrival they found Dunkle to be in cardiac arrest with a blue tint to his body. When EMS arrived Dunkle was given a dose of Narcan which revived him. He then told EMS that he thought he had used a drug that may have been laced with fentanyl.

wesb.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smethport, PA
County
Mckean County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mckean County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Drugs#Smethport Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.