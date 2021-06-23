Cancel
Webster, NY

Webster carjacking remains under investigation: Police say suspect got away in Rochester

FingerLakes1.com
10 days ago
 10 days ago
Police are still looking for the suspect accused of punching a woman and stealing her car in the Savers parking lot on Ridge Road on Monday.

It happened in Webster around 4 p.m.

Police said a man tried to steal the woman’s keys in an attempt to take her car- but when that failed- he ran to the other end of the parking lot, punched a different woman- threatening to kill her, before taking off in her car.

Police say they found the stolen car in the city of Rochester and a man matching the description of the suspect a short time later. He got away when city police tried to take him into custody.

Webster police have not provided a description of the suspect yet. The investigation remains active.

