Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County fines grocery store in Port Byron, other businesses for mask violations

FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
The state mandate on masks has been lifted, but not all counties in the region have caught up on enforcing the old rules.

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved fines for eight businesses that violated the mask order when it was in effect, according to The Citizen.

Four of the fines were the result of hearings for violations that were observed months prior to the actual implementation of fines.

Ed and Jean’s Market in Port Byron was fined $2,000 for a violation on January 27. Another violation was observed on February 8. According to a hearing officer’s report, which was reported by the Citizen, store management was opposed to the order and would not comply with it.

The store had been fined in November, too.

Dollar Tree, NAPA Auto Parts, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were all fined $100 each. Arnold’s Restaurant, Nino’s Pizzeria, Panera Bread, and The Redeemer Bottle & Can Redemption Center were also fined.

