Kenny Chesney has his eyes on the road in 2022. After canceling his 2020’s "Chillaxification Tour" and its 2021 iteration, the country titan has announced his big return to stadiums across the country in the form of the "Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Here And Now 2022 Fueled by Marathon." The upcoming trek will kick off April 23, 2022 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium and make its way to 19 stadiums across the country. It'll wrap at the end of summer with a pair of shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 26 and 27. Ticketholders for the previous shows will be honored for the upcoming tour.