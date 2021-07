FIFA has announced that Mexico will be sanctioned with another hefty fine, and this time with a two match ban for fans because of the infamous chant done during the Olympic qualifying tournament. It’s not yet clear on which competition will Mexico have to not have fans, either the Gold Cup or World Cup qualifiers, but all signs point to it being in the latter, especially with the Gold Cup being played on a neutral stage instead of the World Cup qualifiers. If so, this means that their home matches against Jamaica and Canada will have to be played without fans.