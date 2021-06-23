Cancel
Falcons to hold open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 10 days ago
After not hosting any fans during the 2020 exhibition season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Falcons will hold an open practice Aug. 7, a Saturday, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The time will be announced later with tickets to cost $5. Proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare. Because of current NFL...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

#Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Benz#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Emory Healthcare#Flowery Branch
