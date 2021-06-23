Cancel
Labor Issues

They present a manual to promote labor policies in favor of trans people

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer civil rights organization in the United States, expanded its Equidad MX program by introducing the first Manual for the Inclusion of Trans People in the Workplace, a guide so that any company in Mexico can implement policies in favor of the trans community, with the aim of providing equitable access in the workplace.

