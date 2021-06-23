Tough break ends the Wautoma softball season

The Lady Hornet Softball team lost a heartbreaker 2-1 against the visiting Amherst Falcons in Regional Finals play. Amherst got on the board right away in the first inning on a bunt error, gap shot double, with Bryn Gunderson almost making an incredible play to create runners on second and third. Then, Amherst’s Hailey Peskie RBI hit a single to gain the 1-0 lead. Wautoma would answer right back with a one out walk to Bailey Blader-Lucht with Jalyn Piechowski singling with two-outs. Sydney “Clutch” Dunn did what she does best with an RBI single and two-outs. Both the third and first baseman made two great plays, with a backhand and scoop pick on an Ava Butt potential single.