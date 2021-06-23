Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CS Analytical Laboratory Completes Installation of Lighthouse Instruments Suite of Laser Based Headspace Capabilities for Container Closure Integrity Testing

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 10 days ago

CLIFTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. CS Analytical Laboratory, the world’s only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation and cGMP qualification process for its suite of laser-based headspace analysis systems in support of the USP〈1207〉Container Integrity Testing service platform. The supplier, Lighthouse Instruments, is the leader in nondestructive laser-based headspace analysis and its suite of instruments include the Headspace Analyzers (for Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Moisture/Pressure) and Container Closure Integrity Test Vessel, enabling gas ingress (leak) testing and the generation of robust statistical CCI data.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#The Laboratory#European Union#Instrumentation#Prweb#Lighthouse Instruments#The Lighthouse Technology#The Cs Analytical Team#Eu#Cci#Usp Ep Jp#Lighthouse Instruments#Oxygen Monitoring#Microbial Contamination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
Engineeringthefabricator.com

Ophir BeamWatch Integrated 500 system measures laser parameters in real time

MKS Instruments Inc. has introduced the Ophir BeamWatch Integrated 500 industrial beam characterization system, a fully automated, noncontact laser measurement system designed for automotive and battery welding applications that works with single-mode lasers using focal lengths up to 500 mm from focal point to power meter. The system integrates beam...
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

TA Instruments Helps Laboratories Automate Thermal Analysis Workflows with New TRIOS AutoPilot Software

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced TRIOS AutoPilot software from its TA Instruments Division for its thermal analyzer product line. The software helps laboratory staff using TA’s thermal analyzers create routine and streamlined standard operating procedures (SOPs) up to 25% faster, and avoid transcription errors that can inhibit productivity and can lead to inconsistent thermal analysis measurements that are used to assess materials performance as well as batch-to-batch product quality.
Industrygcaptain.com

Ecochlor Completes all Land-based and Shipboard Testing for

Press Release – Ecochlor, Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of all land-based and shipboard testing for the filterless, EcoOne™ ballast water management system(BWMS) in preparation for an application for USCG and IMO BWMS Code Type Approvals. DNV was chosen to act as the Independent Lab (IL) throughout the...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Compliance Announces Partnership with DocuSign, Bolstering Expertise with a Suite of Contract Analytics Technologies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it entered an implementation partnership with DocuSign to expand the technology offering and in-house expertise in contract analytics and lifecycle management. Through this strategic partnership, Compliance clients will have access to a full suite of contract lifecycle management advisory capabilities backed by DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign CLM, DocuSign CLM +, and DocuSign Insight solutions.
RetailHouston Chronicle

RouteOne and Tekion Announce Integrated Electronic Contracting and Signature Capabilities for Dealers

RouteOne and Tekion announce the integration of their automotive retailing platforms to better serve dealers and improve the digital workflow for consumers. Tekion’s native Automotive Retail Cloud platform is now integrated to RouteOne’s credit application and eContracting solutions. This robust integration allows dealers utilizing Tekion to seamlessly push customer data from Tekion to RouteOne so they can continue to work their deal through the finance and insurance process, including validation of the eContract with their selected finance source. This integration serves as the foundation for future, modern consumer experiences.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Extremely Tight Tolerances on Stadium Lighting? MES to the Rescue!

Challenge: A renowned maker of lifts and platforms banked on the trust they engineered for their clients, which include major construction companies, architects, and at-home consumers. What they couldn’t engineer, however, were stainless steel parts for two different products, both of which required extremely tight tolerance levels. The Solution: To ensure that tolerances were met with precision during manufacturing, MES combined investment casting for one part and high-pressure die casting for the other with our proprietary and rigorous tolerance and quality check process.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ACDi Acquires Branford, CT-based Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. ACDi, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services, today announced it has acquired Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, LLC to expand its geographical footprint, increase manufacturing capacity and complement service and product offerings. The acquisition creates synergies that enable the company to better serve and grow...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Pro Players Realty USA® Partners With Side To Expand Its Reach and Provide Value-Added Client Experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

6-Channel Driver for Piezo Transducers, Scanner Tubes, and Actuators

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. PI’s piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI’s new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Salesforce's Tableau launches new data analytics suite with AI enhancements

The new Tableau 2021.2 version promises to help users make better business decisions based on AI-powered analytics. Tableau has beefed up its data analytics software by blending in artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, the Salesforce unit announced the release of Tableau 2021.2 with a variety of new capabilities designed to help people make smarter and faster decisions based on available data. In a blog post published last week, Tableau described the new features and what they offer to customers.
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Patients Choice Laboratories Launches PCR Covid-19 Test Plus Variants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test including 9 coronavirus variants. COVID-19 variants are now being considered by the CDC as a serious concern. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant, first reported in India, is now accounting for nearly 10% of coronavirus cases in the US1. Both the CDC and WHO have labeled the Delta variant a 'variant of concern,' which means scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. With multiple variants already established and with the concern of others on the horizon, Patients Choice Laboratories is ready to assist.
Softwarearxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning for Resource Allocation in Steerable Laser-based Optical Wireless Systems

Abdelrahman S. Elgamal, Osama Z. Alsulami, Ahmad Adnan Qidan, Taisir E.H. El-Gorashi, Jaafar M. H. Elmirghani. Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) have demonstrated suitability for data transmission in indoor optical wireless communication (OWC) systems due to the high modulation bandwidth and low manufacturing cost of these sources. Specifically, resource allocation is one of the major challenges that can affect the performance of multi-user optical wireless systems. In this paper, an optimisation problem is formulated to optimally assign each user to an optical access point (AP) composed of multiple VCSELs within a VCSEL array at a certain time to maximise the signal to interference plus noise ratio (SINR). In this context, a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) model is introduced to solve this optimisation problem. Despite the optimality of the MILP model, it is considered impractical due to its high complexity, high memory and full system information requirements. Therefore, reinforcement Learning (RL) is considered, which recently has been widely investigated as a practical solution for various optimization problems in cellular networks due to its ability to interact with environments with no previous experience. In particular, a Q-learning (QL) algorithm is investigated to perform resource management in a steerable VCSEL-based OWC systems. The results demonstrate the ability of the QL algorithm to achieve optimal solutions close to the MILP model. Moreover, the adoption of beam steering, using holograms implemented by exploiting liquid crystal devices, results in further enhancement in the performance of the network considered.
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
EngineeringScience Now

Laser soliton microcombs heterogeneously integrated on silicon

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. The realization of optical frequency combs, light sources with precisely spaced frequencies across a broad spectrum of wavelengths, in dielectric microresonators has affected a range of applications from imaging and ranging to precision time keeping and metrology. Xiang et al. demonstrate that the entire system, the laser-pumping system and the comb-generating microresonators, can be combined into an integrated silicon-based platform. Compatibility with foundry fabrication methods will enable this innovation to have a major impact on coherent communications, optical interconnects, and low-noise microwave generation.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Balluff Introduces Three Groups of Products for Position Sensing

FLORENCE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Balluff has introduced a range of new products for positioning and measurement: rotary encoders, inductive positioning sensors and laser light bands. Each solution is wear-free and designed to provide highly precise position detection for a range of automation applications. Rotary Encoders: By converting mechanical...
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.