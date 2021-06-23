Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Filmmaker Brings ‘Rebel Hearts’ Of Progressive Nuns To Screen

By Angela Dawson
Pedro Kos describes the feeling he had when he first heard the improbable story of a group of American nuns who rebelled against the patriarchy of the Catholic Church in 1960s Los Angeles as “kind of like an arrow through my heart.” He knew then that he had to bring the 50-year-old tale to the screen. The result is Rebel Hearts, a documentary about those revolutionary nuns from the Immaculate Heart of Mary who followed their conscience to break from the traditional restrictive institution as they sought to bring reforms they felt were necessary to better reflect the world and community in which they served.

