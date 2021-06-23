Filmmaker Brings ‘Rebel Hearts’ Of Progressive Nuns To Screen

For the first time since 2005, a single studio will own the top three spots at the domestic box office. Universal is essentially the only game in town over the July 4 holiday weekend, with DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby: Family Business opening in theaters and on Peacock alongside the “in theaters only” debut of Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes’ The Forever Purge. Relative to “Covid curves,” both franchise titles are doing squarely “okay.” DWA’s The Boss Baby: Family Business opened with $7.72 million on Friday, good enough for a likely $20 million Fri-Sun/$26.4 million Fri-Mon holiday debut. Yes, that’s way below the $50 million Fri-Sun debut of The Boss Baby in 2017, but that was to be expected (see also: Peter Rabbit 2 and The LEGO Movie 2). If Universal thought this sequel had any chance in hell of matching the $175 million domestic cume of its predecessor, they wouldn’t have concurrently put it on their streaming platform.