Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Port fires spark suspension of handling dangerous goods at Shanghai

By Martina Li in Taiwan
theloadstar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai authorities have suspended the land transport of containerised non-essential dangerous goods after two recent fires in the port. The suspension will be in force until 2 July, and follows the most recent fire on 17 June, giving officials time to develop measures to improve the safety of transporting such cargo.

theloadstar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Port#Dangerous Goods#Hutchison Ports#Kmtc Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Related
Industrytheloadstar.com

Shipper anger and confusion as 'opaque' global D&D charges double

A doubling of detention and demurrage charges (D&D) during the pandemic has resulted in complaints across the US, Europe and Asia. Some shippers claim they have been charged thousands of dollars, without really knowing why. Contentious additional charges imposed by shipping lines are nothing new, but online firm Container Xchange’s...
Industrytheloadstar.com

US west coast gateways forge links with inland ports in bid to ease congestion

US west coast ports are looking to cultivate partnerships with inland facilities, which they hope will relieve their congested docks. The port of Long Beach has signed a four-year partnership agreement with the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA). This involves joint marketing efforts and data sharing to improve air quality...
Energy IndustryAZFamily

Gas leak sparks "Eye of Fire" in Gulf of Mexico

A shocking video shows the ocean on fire in the Gulf of Mexico. Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Samsung's fuel cell-powered LNGC design gets approval

The fuel cell-powered LNG carrier developed by Samsung Heavy does not require an internal combustion engine or other equipment that uses oil. Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries on July 1 said classification society DNV has approved for commercialisation the design of its LNG carrier powered by solid oxide fuel cells.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Anchorage Airport Saw A Cargo Boost In 2020 – Will It Stay?

Anchorage saw a decline in passenger transport in 2020. However, one spot that shone brightly for the airport, and helps give it a place in the world, is its position as a cargo transfer point for flights between the US and Asia. After seeing record-setting cargo tonnage in 2020, Simple Flying spoke with Jim Szczesniak, Airport Manager of ANC, about the cargo growth in 2020 and what the future could hold.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal Causes of Concrete and Asphalt Deterioration

Scientists reveal that the deterioration of modern concrete and asphalt structures is due to the presence of trace quantities of organic matter in these structures. Cement and asphalt are vital to modern construction materials; cement is used for the construction of various buildings and structures, while asphalt is primarily used for highways and runways. They have been widely used for these purposes since the 1800s. It has been observed modern concrete structures and asphalt structures tend to deteriorate much faster than historical structures, but the reason for this phenomenon was unknown.
Energy Industryjust-auto.com

Flex fuel for India, EV battery recycling, new Bosch chief – the week

India is considering making flex-fuel engines mandatory for automakers, according to remarks made by a government minister. Local media reports have cited union minister Nitin Gadkari saying that a decision to confirm the move will be taken within 10 days. He said the move – which would see cheaper bio-ethanol supplied for automotive use – would help farmers and boost the Indian economy. Bakar Sadik Agwan, senior automotive consulting analyst at GlobalData, said the latest development came two weeks after the government brought forward the cut-off date for 20% ethanol blending petrol programme (E20) from 2030 to 2025. The production mandate for ‘all flex-fuels vehicles’, if implemented, will be a major milestone in the Indian automotive sector but it will have its own sets of benefits and challenges. “The government’s swift attention to biofuels is a result of the increasing economic burden attributable to high crude-based fuel prices recently,” Agwan says. “India has a surplus of feedstock required for ethanol production, ensuring adequate supply for fuel production. Increase in ethanol blending can help the government to reduce oil imports, reduce carbon emission and curb fuel prices.” Agwan noted that there has been a push by the government in the past to increase ethanol blending in petrol for cost and environmental benefits. The National Policy on Biofuels, approved in 2018, aims at blending 10% ethanol in petrol by 2022 and 20% by 2025. Presently, about 8.5% of ethanol is mixed with petrol.
Trafficjust-auto.com

Gothenburg Port to build charging/hydrogen filling station

Gothenburg’s Port is to implement a set of measures to speed up the transition to fossil-free transport. The initial step will be to have the first open-access facility in the Nordic region for electric charging and hydrogen gas for heavy goods vehicles, operational in 2022. In February, the Tranzero Initiative...
Economytheloadstar.com

Vijay Arora appointed MD at IRClass, following retirement of Suresh Sinha

Vessel classification society the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), has appointed Vijay Arora as its new MD, following the retirement of Suresh Sinha. Mr Arora is a qualified engineer with more than 30 years’ experience, including in the maritime field. During his time with IRClass, Mr Arora has served as...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hydrogen instead of diesel – major rail project in Hesse

No less than the “world’s largest fleet of hydrogen trains” is to roll over the rails of the Rhine-Main area from next year. The necessary hydrogen comes from the Frankfurt-Höchst industrial park, where the gas is produced in large quantities as a waste product from chemical processes. The fleet of 27 trains will be serviced from December 2022 at the DB Regio plant in the nearby Griesheim district, as Deutsche Bahn, the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) and Alstom announced on Friday. Whoever drives the trains will be advertised across Europe in the next few weeks, as RMV Managing Director Knut Ringat announced.
WorldCleanTechnica

Hyundai & Grab Want To Accelerate EV Adoption In Southeast Asia

Hyundai and Grab, which provides taxis and rental cars in markets in Southeast Asia, are in the mood to electrify. Down in Southeast Asia, the duo are partnering to offer more electric cars as rentals. But that’s not all! The two companies plan to also push battery-as-a-service and EV financing forward.
Public Healththeloadstar.com

New threat to Bangladesh apparel factories as Covid lockdowns reappear

Bangladesh will begin its strictest ‘shutdown’ yet tomorrow, as Covid infections and deaths continue to break records. There were 100 deaths in the past week and, with some 8,364 people testing positive on 28 June, the highest since the pandemic hit the country last year, the government has decided to shut all public and private offices for at least a week.