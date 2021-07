During the recent reveal for the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover, it appeared that Lexus could have teased something much larger: the new LX. This model will replace the aging but rock-solid LX 570, the marque's flagship luxury SUV. We speculated that the new LX could possibly use the name LX 600 and it seems as though we were right. Spanish forum Cochespias recently shared a screenshot that looks to be from an internal company document. On it, we can see three new LX 600 models mentioned below two other variants that carry the existing LX 570 designation. Does this mean there will be two engine options?