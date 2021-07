A drone's eye view of Lakewood in Jefferson County, whose Delta variant count has gone from two to seventeen over the past nine days. Over fifteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Coloradans are desperately trying to get back to normal — and state officials are doing their best to enhance that process. This week, for instance, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an amended order for July that lifts capacity restrictions for events attended by more than 2,000 people, and eliminates mask requirements for vaccinated individuals twelve and over at schools.