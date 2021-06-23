Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Vinyl #1 Review: Comics Contrafactum

By Chase Magnett
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinyl #1 details a retired FBI agent’s kidnapping by a murderous cult of flower children and his “best friend”/serial killer’s attempt to rescue him. No matter how absurd that concept seems, and it’s every bit as wild on the page as it is in a summary, I couldn’t escape the sense that I had read this story many times before when perusing this issue. It’s not simply that writer Doug Wagner and artist Daniel Hillyard previously published another eccentric Image Comics series featuring a serial killer in Plastic, although Vinyl doesn’t do much to distinguish itself. It’s that no matter how “strange” this story strives to make itself, it’s ultimately a contrafactum placing some new details and lyrics atop a very familiar tune. This is a serial killer presented as idiosyncratic anti-hero possessing seemingly superhuman abilities in a setting that exudes “strange” from every panel. We’ve seen this before in Nailbiter, Hack/Slash, and an entire generation of stories stewed in creative brains that encountered Natural Born Killers at a young age. And while it does everything to make itself appear unique, it’s anything but original.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Vinyl#Fbi#Plastic#Hack Slash#Image Comics#Ed Dukeshire Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Music
Related
Comicsleoweekly.com

Comic Reviews: ‘The Nice House on the Lake’ and ‘The Conjuring: The Lover’

We MAY be meeting the Devil in this book. I can’t say for certain until a few more issues come out, but it sure feels like it. DC’s Black Label comic imprint continues with “The Nice House on the Lake.” The story opens in what looks like a post apocalyptic New York City and with a narrator who’s seen better days. She sets out to tell us how the world ended. As with many an interesting story, it begins when a pretty girl walks into a bar, and ends with a weekend getaway to a nice house on the lake, thus the title.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Batman Reptilian #1

Someone or some thing is taking out the villains in Gotham… and it ain’t Batman. Will Batman be able to figure out who is killing all the bad guys before they are all gone?. Publisher Description. (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp. What strikes fear into the hearts of those...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage

Heritage Auctions has several interesting comic and Hollywood memorabilia up for auction in the lot ending June 19. Among items of interest are a couple of vinyl records of "read-with-me" comics in pristine original shrink wrap and an original 1956 Godzilla movie poster. Journey Into Mystery #83 Golden Record Set...
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Wonder Woman Black and Gold

Wonder Woman Black and Gold is another compilation of short stories that seems to be popular with the big two publishers lately. These vignettes focus different aspects of Wonder Woman. Publisher Description. (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Joshua Middleton. written by JOHN ARCUDI, AMY REEDER, BECKY CLOONAN, A.J. MENDEZ, AND...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: RWBY/Justice League #13

The tide has shifted around Remnant and Team RWBY is on their heels. They’re surrounded on all sides with nowhere left to turn. If Team RWBY and their new powerful friends can’t stand against this final wave, it’s the end of Remnant permanently!. Our Take. With writer Marguerite Bennette and...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: Aggretsuko: Little Rei of Sunshine

Retsuko has found a glimmer of hope in her mundane life when her favourite childhood band announces a reunion tour. She even manages to swindle her way out of a mandatory work meeting for the chance to see The Brides of Resonance in concert. But, unfortunately, as capable as the band’s new lead singer is, her dark side is a little much, even for a metal band.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Action Comics #1032

Action Comics #1032 is out this Tuesday, and you can get yourself a sneak peek at the issue right now with the official preview here…. As the Superman family fights to keep the mysterious refugees alive, they find shocking answers about their lost colony. Meanwhile, Atlantis faces destruction by a host of supernaturally powerful sea kaiju, apparently created by the newfound “Warworld fragment”! As other world governments come to understand the devastating power Atlantis now possesses, tensions rise, and the threat of global war looms closer. As this goes on, back in Metropolis, the time-flung version of Midnighter digs deeper into Trojan’s dirty scheme.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Marvel Comics WEB of Spider-man #2

Peter and the WEB gang are able to subdue the computer virus, but not before they knock out the power to half of New York…and Tony Stark is not happy!. (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru SPIDER-MAN IS IN A WORLD OF TROUBLE! • Spider-Man and his friends at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are always trying to help people. • And now, thanks to his newfound friends Spider-Man’s getting the change to take his great power and great responsibility across the globe! • But where Spidey goes, TROUBLE follows! And this time is no different… Rated T.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Image Comics Spawn’s Universe #1

Cogliostro is up to another of his nefarious schemes. This time it includes many of the different Hellspawn incarnations!. (W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Cheung & Various (CA) J. Scott Campbell. IT’S HERE: THE OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION TO THE LONG-AWAITED SPAWN’S UNIVERSE! A double-sized issue that begins a storyline so huge...
ComicsComicBook

Barbaric #1 Review: A Compelling Clash Between Sword & Sorcery Comics and Modern Humor & Politics

Conan the Barbarian returned to the pages of Marvel Comics more than two years ago in what was promised to be a revival of sword & sorcery comics, which last saw a heyday in the 1980s when both Warlord and Conan were still popular monthly series. Unfortunately, like nearly every series following that decade the explosion of new Conan material has simply produced more of the same—reproductions of Howard’s familiar take on brutal men slaying thugs, challenging magic, and bedding women. Even as a reader who appreciates the past work of Mike Grell and Barry Windsor-Smith, it all feels too derivative to merit much attention. Thankfully, Barbaric #1, from writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden at publisher Vault Comics, recognizes that repeating the past is a surefire recipe for mediocrity and provides the first exciting new sword & sorcery series to hit comic book stores in many years.
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Thor: Prey

Way back in the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced Thor, the Norse god of thunder, as a superhero. Thor was a little different in the comics than in the Norse myths. He was blond instead of a red head, for one thing. He also had a secret identity...
ComicsPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Dallas Comic Show Continues Comic Con Returns

Comic con events are returning after missing almost an entire year because of the COVID pandemic. Even though there were some shows that were still able to happen during the pandemic, most shows had to take 2020 off. But now that the world is reopening again, our favorite events are...
Comicspilotonline.com

Captain Comics: 4 graphic novels to expand your mind

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. “Monsters” by Barry Windsor-Smith. (Fantagraphics, $39.99.) Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.
TV SeriesIGN

Hellboy and the BPRD: The Secret of Chesbro House - Exclusive Preview

The core Hellboy and BPRD saga may have ended with 2019's BPRD: The Devil You Know #15, but creator Mike Mignola continues to revisit this horror fantasy universe with new Hellboy stories. Next up is Hellboy and the BPRD: The Secret of Chesbro House, and IGN has an exclusive preview of the first issue.
Comicslrmonline.com

Classic Comics Review: Marvel’s What If? Volume Two Issues #0 to #28

Thanks for stopping by and checking out my review of the following books in this Classic Marvel Series. I did a review of the first volume of What If? and it was a blast to go over my collection in that run. I did the same for the second volume of What If? and found that I forgot that some have great stories and key topics that took place in this series. In order to cover everything, I have to break this run down into three columns. This way I can get them all in and without overwhelming you, the reader. I hope you enjoy my take on what I got out of each issue. As always, thanks for checking my column out!
Comicslrmonline.com

The Comics Stash I Great Titles To Get In July 2021

Hello, and welcome back! In this column I go over a few great titles from each company that has a great comic and worth picking up and reading for this month. I enjoy comics because some stories are so memorable. To do this you start with a great writer to paint that picture so that artists can make it come to life for us to see. Comics have become a huge part of Pop Culture. It is to the point that television shows, movies, and other platforms such as Netflix have determined the value of current and older comics. Again, these are my picks of comics that I feel have a great story.
ComicsComicBook

Heroes Look For Answers in Magic #4 Preview (Exclusive)

The journey of the guildhall continues in BOOM! Studios' Magic #4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue. Kaya, Vraska, and Ral finally discovered Duskmantle, the former guildhall of the Dimir, but they didn't find anything there but rubble and destruction. Returning to Niv-Mizzet they report their findings but something isn't quite right, and now there are even more mysteries to get to the bottom of. Hopefully, they survive long enough to actually get to the bottom of it all, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.
TV SeriesComicBook

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Adds Big Names To Cast

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation is bringing back the world of He-Man and the power of Eternia under the eye of legendary film-maker Kevin Smith, with a cast of voice actors that have already been revealed to be a stacked collection of names in Hollywood. With the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Henry Rollins, and Jason Mewes just being a few names that are helping in creating this reboot/sequel to the original series, it's clear that Netflix is looking to add another big original animated series to their ever-expanding library.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Releases New Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the first part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! One of the most intriguing new releases coming to Netflix this month is a new animated series set after the events of the Filmation produced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which was first released back in the 1980s. Not only is this a surprise on its own, but this new series actually features Kevin Smith as the showrunner for this joint Mattel Television and Netflix production animated by the studio behind series like Castlevania, Powerhouse Animation. Following an intense first teaser trailer released earlier this Spring, now we have gotten a much fuller look!