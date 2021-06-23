Restaurant week works to help local businesses

As the federal unemployment benefit comes to an end in Florida this weekend, hospitality workers are still struggling to fill jobs.

Discover the Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County's tourism agency is hoping to help.

"At some point, you got to open up," Drew Shane said.

Shane is the general manager of Elisabetta's, a new restaurant in downtown West Palm Beach. He said their plates are full.

"Palm Beach was amazing for us," he said.

Now, they need help serving the demand.

"I'm hiring for each position in our restaurant," Shane said. "Server, bartender, pizza cook, dishwasher."

With the $300 federal unemployment benefit ending on Saturday, Shane believes they will receive more job applications.

"We are still just as busy as we were during the 'season' right now in the summer, and I don't think a lot of restaurants have that," he said.

If that doesn't work, Discover the Palm Beaches has a plan to showcase the top spots during The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week will from Aug. 16-31.

"Restaurant week is also an opportunity to highlight some of the best restaurants in the destination and hopefully bring some of those workers back into the business because they are sorely needed right now," Nicholas Parks said.

Parks is the vice president of marketing for Discover the Palm Beaches. He said participating restaurants will offer discounted menu items with two-course brunches and lunches starting at $25 and three-course dinners starting at $45.

"It's also for us an opportunity to encourage residents to support local business," he said.

"To reinvigorate a community economically benefits everyone in the community," Shane said. "So, I think restaurant week is right on time and the right thing to do."