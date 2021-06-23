Unwanted robocalls return to ask about your car warranty

Robocalls are returning! The number one unwanted call this year has to do with your car's warranty.

So the question is... how do you stop the crooks from calling?

13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones has some tips.

Have you ever answered your phone, and heard something like this: "We're calling to talk to you about your car's extended warranty..."

It seems every day someone needs to reach you about your warranty expiring.

Sometimes they even know the make of your car.

How do they know that? They buy it from manufacturers and the state.

But the FTC says buyer beware. In many cases these are shady companies that may sell you a warranty your dealership won't honor.

Worst thing you can do when you get these calls is pressing 1 or 2 to opt-out.

That tells them you are a live caller, and you may get even more calls!

If you have an Apple iPhone, there is a secret setting to now block them: go to settings, then phone, and look for call silencing.

You can then silence unknown callers and they'll just go to your voicemail.

If you have an Android phone you can check with your cell provider on how to block unknown callers.