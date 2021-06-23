Cancel
MLB

Nationals GM calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer

By Chris Lingebach, The Sports Junkies
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Joe Girardi a ‘con artist’ in response to the Phillies manager asking umpires to check Max Scherzer for foreign substances. Watch Rizzo’s full response.

MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBBleacher Report

Phillies' Joe Girardi: Max Scherzer Wiping His Head During Game Was 'Suspicious'

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi explained why he had Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer checked for illegal substances during Tuesday's 3-2 Nationals win. According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Girardi said: "I've seen Max a long time. Since 2010. Obviously he's going to be a Hall of Famer. But I've...
MLBNBC Washington

Max Scherzer's Stare Down Leads to Ejection of Phillies Manager Joe Girardi

SEE IT: Scherzer's stare down leads to ejection of Girardi originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball's recent crack down on foreign substance checks with pitchers was always going to have unforeseen consequences, but none have been more glaring than the mid-inning check Phillies manager Joe Girardi ordered on Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on Tuesday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch: Joe Girardi ejected after hostile altercation with Max Scherzer

Everyone is on edge with the new sticky substance rules in baseball including Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer. The early days of MLB’s new policy regarding sticky substances have been nothing short of a circus. Umpires, at their discretion, are checking pitchers in between innings. Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was not a fan of his inspections on Tuesday against the Phillies, going as far as unbuckling his belt to see if the umps wanted to inspect down below.
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow of its games,...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.
MLBNBC Washington

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer Leads DC's Deferred Contract List

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets...