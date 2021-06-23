Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals GM calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer

By The Sports Junkies, Chris Lingebach
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 10 days ago

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Joe Girardi a ‘con artist’ in response to the Phillies manager asking umpires to check Max Scherzer for foreign substances. Watch Rizzo’s full response.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Bishop
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Umpires#Gm#Phillies#Philly#The Sports Junkies#Northwestern#Major League Baseball#Covid#The Players Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Phillies' Dave Dombrowski defends Joe Girardi over 'con artist' comment

The drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals likely won't subside anytime soon. Less than one full day after Phillies manager Joe Girardi had Washington ace Max Scherzer checked for foreign substances multiple times, Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo called Girardi a "con artist" during a radio interview for, in his opinion, deliberately trying to throw Scherzer off his game via a new and controversial MLB rule.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBBleacher Report

Phillies' Joe Girardi: Max Scherzer Wiping His Head During Game Was 'Suspicious'

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi explained why he had Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer checked for illegal substances during Tuesday's 3-2 Nationals win. According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Girardi said: "I've seen Max a long time. Since 2010. Obviously he's going to be a Hall of Famer. But I've...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Joe Girardi Ejected After Stare Down With Max Scherzer

Joe Girardi ejected after stare down with Max Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phillies manager Joe Girardi wasted no time asking umpires to check an opposing pitcher for a foreign substance. Girardi had umpires check Washington starter Max Scherzer with one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday...
MLBNBC Washington

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer Leads DC's Deferred Contract List

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets...
MLBABC News

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of a crackdown on sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.