If there’s one thing we want to do with this series, it is absolutely bury it and never speak of it again. The Chicago White Sox have been swept by the Houston Astros in this four-game series at Minute Maid Park, ending on Sunday in brutal fashion. Other than a close 2-1 loss, the Astros absolutely dominated the South Siders on all cylinders, showing that the injury-driven Chisox need to make some more substantial changes to their lineup to start playing better against contending teams.