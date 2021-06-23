NZD/USD Increases Ahead of US Gross Domestic Product

The USD tended to gain against a wide range of its counterparts, with the effect being amplified against safe havens JPY and CHF, ahead of the key US Employment report due out tomorrow that could affect the Fed’s monetary stance. Traders are looking to tomorrow’s US non-farm payrolls report for signs on whether the US employment market is tightening or not and recent polls by Reuters expect a gain of 700k jobs created last month and the unemployment rate to tick down to 5.7%. On the other hand, safe haven assets such as Treasuries, the greenback and the Yen seem to remain in demand given the fast spreading of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could slow down the economic recovery on a global level. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are reported to be struggling with the pandemic while a number of European countries have announced quarantine measures for British subjects. Today’s attention is expected to turn to the US financial releases especially the weekly initial jobless claims and the ISM manufacturing PMI for June.