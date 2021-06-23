Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD Increases Ahead of US Gross Domestic Product

By Usman Ahmed
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of U.S. Gross Domestic Product news, the New Zealand dollar (NZD) inched higher against the US dollar with a price of more than 0.7000. On June 24, 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will issue Gross Domestic Product (GDP annualized figures. As per the FXStreet.com report, it registered...

fxdailyreport.com
Community Policy
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Us Dollar#Gdp#Usd#Bea#The Nzd Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends downturn ahead of US labour market report

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged further below 0.75 US cents on Thursday, amid a broadly stronger USD. While investor focus remains affixed to tonight’s non-farm payroll data, a robust ISM manufacturing report helped bolster demand for the USD and drive an uptick across US 10-year treasury yields. Renewed demand for the USD this week has forced the AUD to mark new year-to-date lows, slipping off intraday highs at 0.7505 to touch 0.7461. Having fallen through the post FOMC low, the AUD is now vulnerable to a deeper near-term correction. A break below 0.74 could trigger a run toward supports at 0.7290/0.730 and 0.72 US cents. We still believe the AUD is undervalued at these levels when marked back to historical drivers and would expect the currency to recover as we move through Q3 and into Q4. However, there are significant headwinds now clouding this outlook. Sustained inflationary pressure, ongoing and escalating China trade tensions and the impacts caused by the Delta variant could extend the current bearish outlook and force a correction in medium-term forecasts.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide to fresh 2021 low near 0.7460

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after testing 0.7500. US Dollar Index climbed above 92.50 in the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day. The AUD/USD pair staged a rebound earlier in the day but failed to hold above 0.7500 and reversed its direction. As...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7460 ahead of US NFP data

AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. Focus shifts to Nonfarm Payrolls data from US. After closing the first four days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early December at 0.7449 on Friday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair stays relatively quiet and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 0.7461.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays on the back foot near 0.6960, eyes on US NFP data

NZD/USD stays in the negative territory on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near multi-month highs set earlier in the day. Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US is coming up next. The NZD/USD pair extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6951 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6962.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats below 111.50 as focus shifts to US jobs report

USD/JPY touched its strongest level since March 2020. Pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase following two-day rally. Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 700K in June. The USD/JPY pair registered impressive gains in the second half of the week and climbed to its highest...
Marketsinvezz.com

US dollar index (DXY) forecast after the strong NFP data

The US dollar index rose after the latest US non-farm payrolls data. The economy added more than 850k jobs after adding 583k in May. The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.9%. The US dollar index (DXY) rose for the fifth consecutive day as investors reacted to the latest US...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong above 111.10 ahead of key US, Japan data

USD/JPY remains on the front foot on Thursday. Strong US dollar pushes the pair to 15 months high. Yen remains sidelined despite upbeat economic data. The strong buying sentiment in the US dollar pushes USD/JPY to multi-month high. The pair rose to 111.12 after reaching the low of 110.43 comprising a move of almost 90 pips.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bleeds lower as the US dollar prints fresh cycle highs

NZD/USD is under pressure again as the US dollar soars to fresh highs. All eyes will now be with the NFP event on Friday while otherwise, bets are on a recovery in NZD. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6984 and is a touch lower on the day after having its wings clipped again on US dollar strength. The bird slid from a high of 0.7706 to a low of 0.6965 while the greenback shot to a fresh cycle high as measured by the DXY of 92.448.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY sits near 15-month tops, just below mid-111.00s ahead of US data

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the second consecutive day. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields remained supportive of the move. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven JPY and provided an additional boost. The USD/JPY pair shot to fresh 15-month tops, around the 111.60-65 region...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Gains As Eyes Turn To The US Employment Report

The USD tended to gain against a wide range of its counterparts, with the effect being amplified against safe havens JPY and CHF, ahead of the key US Employment report due out tomorrow that could affect the Fed’s monetary stance. Traders are looking to tomorrow’s US non-farm payrolls report for signs on whether the US employment market is tightening or not and recent polls by Reuters expect a gain of 700k jobs created last month and the unemployment rate to tick down to 5.7%. On the other hand, safe haven assets such as Treasuries, the greenback and the Yen seem to remain in demand given the fast spreading of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could slow down the economic recovery on a global level. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are reported to be struggling with the pandemic while a number of European countries have announced quarantine measures for British subjects. Today’s attention is expected to turn to the US financial releases especially the weekly initial jobless claims and the ISM manufacturing PMI for June.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide below 0.7500 ahead of US data

AUD remains under constant bearish pressure since the start of the week. US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 92.00. Eyes on US ADP Employment Change and Pending Home Sales data. After closing the first two days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended...
MarketsForexTV.com

FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rebounds,critical resistance lies ahead

GBP/ NZD rose on Tuesday as risk appetite faded as market reacted to rise in COVID cases in Australia and lockdowns. GBP/NZD rebounds towards 1.9800 and holds near the days high in US session. Todays …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD falls below 0.7000 on broad-based USD strength

NZD/USD fell to a fresh weekly low on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.00. Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence Index data. Following last week’s technical …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF breaks above bullish flag ahead of US confidence data

The British pound declined today even after the relatively strong economic data from the country. The data showed that house prices rose by 13.4% year-on-year in June after rising by 10.9% in the previous month. This was the biggest increase since 2014. In total, the average price of houses in the UK has jumped by almost 30,000 pounds. Further data showed that the lending sector continued to do well in May. In total, mortgage lending increased from £3.03 billion to more than £6.58 billion. The number of mortgage approvals increased from 86.9k to more than 87.55k while net lending to individuals increased to £6.9 billion. The sterling is probably falling because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the UK.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD slides to multi-day lows, bears eyeing 0.7000 mark

NZD/USD drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure amid the prevalent caution mood. The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to four-day lows, around the 0.7015-10 region during the early part of the European session.