Russian ship fires warning shots at UK warship in Black Sea

 11 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has fired warning shots o force a British destroyer from Russia’s waters near Crimea in the Black Sea. The ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia’s territorial waters. It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped bombs ahead of the British ship to persuade it to change course. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move that wasn’t recognized by most countries of the world. Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as destabilizing, even though NATO members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria are also on the Black Sea.

