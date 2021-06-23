Patricia Boral
Patricia Boral is celebrating the 10th year anniversary of her award-winning digital marketing agency. Patricia and her team at Boral Agency help businesses magnify their online presence to drive sales with a cross-channel digital strategy maximizing their ROI. “We truly care about our clients and that’s why our approach is so different. We become partners, team members, and constant collaborators who thrive on delivering tangible results for long-time success.”- Patricia.www.bizjournals.com