Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Patricia Boral

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Boral is celebrating the 10th year anniversary of her award-winning digital marketing agency. Patricia and her team at Boral Agency help businesses magnify their online presence to drive sales with a cross-channel digital strategy maximizing their ROI. “We truly care about our clients and that’s why our approach is so different. We become partners, team members, and constant collaborators who thrive on delivering tangible results for long-time success.”- Patricia.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Boral Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource Co. Inc. Rita Bottoms has been promoted to Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource! Rita has been with The Resource for 20 years, joining in 2001 as Clerical Manager. She has since held multiple roles, including a dedicated focus on Sales and driving new business. She’s a mentor to many and has developed many vital client partnerships across our variety of service areas. Rita is a board member of WSSHRM, PWWS, is a member of HRMAG, and a Certified Staffing Professional (CSP).
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Economyendeavorbusinessmedia.com

Marketing Insights Webinar: The Future of B2B Research

Endeavor Business Media is dedicated to helping marketers creating meaningful connections that move business forward. Our latest Marketing Insights Webinar focuses on The Future of B2B Research & Insights. REGISTER NOW. Description:. While B2B marketing research has always relied on “block-and-tackle” research methods for generating business insights and thought-leader content,...
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Promote Your Hotel Before It Opens - 10 Strategies For Success - By Nicolette Cromer

Congratulations on your new hotel or resort adventure! Though inevitably a bit stressful, opening a new property is undoubtedly an exciting task. Of course, you wouldn’t ever build and open your new property and just hope people show up. Rather, you will want to have a marketing plan in place to effectively promote your property in advance to generate interest and demand. Your brand is likely new and unheard of. So why should people care about yet another hotel? It is your job to convince them why.
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”
Internetbizjournals

Launching an e-commerce site? 10 essential elements it needs to succeed

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Amid the pandemic and its associated shutdowns and social distancing orders, many businesses turned to e-commerce to sustain their revenue streams in 2020. Consumers quickly came to rely on the convenience, physical safety and ease of online shopping. Now, it seems that the e-commerce movement is here to stay, even in the post-pandemic world. Therefore, business leaders must ensure their new online stores are set up for long-term success.
Businessmartechseries.com

Haley Marketing Announces Three Key Leadership Promotions to Support Company Expansion

Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to announce the following key management and leadership promotions: Brad Smith has been named Chief Strategy Officer; Brad Bialy has risen to Director of Digital Marketing; and Mackenzie Froese has been promoted to Director of Content Marketing. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, these professionals will ensure exceptional business results and client experiences, while continually pursuing the firm’s mission to make great marketing more affordable.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Charitiesbizjournals

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...

Comments / 0

Community Policy