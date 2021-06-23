Report confirms hockey great Plager died of 'cardiac event'

The Arizona Coyotes announced the hiring of Andre Tourigny as their new head coach Thursday. His contract is for three years. Financial terms were not announced. "We are very pleased to name Andre as the new head coach of the Arizona Coyotes," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Andre is a tremendous person and one of the best young coaches in the game today. He is a winner, a great teacher and a strong communicator who has a proven track record of developing young talent. We are confident that he is the right person to lead our team on the ice and we are thrilled to have him in our organization."