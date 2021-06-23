Cancel
COVID-19 vaccine creators win prestigious Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — Seven researchers whose work contributed to designing COVID-19 jabs have won Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for scientific research. The award panel announced Wednesday it had chosen Hungary’s Katalin Karikó, Americans Drew Weissman and Philip Felgner, Germany’s Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, Canadian Derrick Rossi and Sarah Gilbert of the United Kingdom as this year’s prizewinners. The panel said the seven were “leading figures in one of the most outstanding feats in the history of science.”

