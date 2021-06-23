Hawks-Bucks series begins...Islanders try to stay alive

If Milwaukee seems a little windier than usual lately, it may still be the collective exhale from the city after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime of game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks are returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons, but only the franchise’s third conference finals of the millennium. On the other side of a trip to the NBA Finals are the Atlanta Hawks, a team that like Milwaukee was not favored to advance this far in a tough conference. While on paper, it looks like a favorable matchup for the Bucks, we’ve learned that nothing is guaranteed this postseason. Let’s break down the Eastern Conference Finals: