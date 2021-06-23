Cancel
Economy

Student loan payments to restart; here's how to get help

By ANNA HELHOSKI of NerdWallet
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

Repayment will restart as of Oct. 1 for 42.9 million student loan borrowers with federal debt. Vulnerable borrowers may not be ready to make payments, but there are options to find legitimate student loan help and avoid default — the consequence of missing payments. It starts with your servicer. That’s the company that manages your loan payments, and it can help you consolidate or enroll in a new repayment plan. From there it gets trickier, but your best bet is to look for nonprofit organizations, certified credit counselors or reputable lawyers for advice.

