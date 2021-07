The 2020 season didn’t bring much success on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, however they came away knowing that they had one piece of the puzzle at the safety position figure out. Donovan Wilson logged two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts. Veteran Damontae Kazee was signed during free agency and is the clubhouse leader to start opposite Wilson while rookie Israel Mukuamu will provide depth at the position as well.