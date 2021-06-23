Cancel
Connecticut State

Police Blotter - CT State Police Troop B

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 13 days ago

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On June 15 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Elm Street in North Canaan a 2011 Subaru driven by Evan Michael Martin, 37, of Pittsfield, Mass., failed to maintain the proper lane and struck a fire hydrant, causing the Subaru to roll over. Martin was transported to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Mass. No police action has been reported.

